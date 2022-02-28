A Pikeville man is facing numerous charges after, police said, he stalked his ex-girlfriend and burglarized her home, as well as attempted to use 911 calls to harass her.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Austin Kranzman, on Feb. 25, officers received a 911 call reporting multiple males using drugs in a parking lot on Kentucky Avenue. The caller said that the men had run up a hillside to an address on Saad Avenue. The caller, the citation said, refused to give his identity or location, and ultimately called the 911 line a total of 11 times over the course of the next few hours, leading officers around the area, giving false information and disrupting both the emergency line and emergency services.
Early in the morning on Feb. 26, the citation said, officers received a call reporting a burglary in progress at the Saad Avenue address mentioned in the 911 calls, with the caller — a female — reporting that her ex-boyfriend, Robert K. Newsome, 58, of Millard Highway, had been harassing her and had broken into her residence.
The caller, according to the citation, told dispatch that Newsome had fled into a nearby apartment after she called 911.
Kranzman wrote that he went to the address and knocked on the door, but the male would not come to the door. Due to the circumstances, the citation said, Kranzman made forced entry into the residence and found Newsome hiding in a closet.
Newsome, the citation said, had a hammer and screwdriver on the floor beside him. Newsome, the citation said, refused to comply with verbal orders and became disorderly, actively resisting arrest.
The citation said Newsome was eventually placed under arrest and the investigation revealed that he had pried open a window to his ex-girlfriend’s residence with a hammer and screwdriver in order to make entry. Upon entry, the citation said, he had harassed his ex-girlfriend and accused her of having men inside her residence.
It was found, the citation said, that Newsome had placed the numerous 911 calls as a part of his plan to harass his ex-girlfriend and was found to have stalked her, even going so far as to unplug her exterior security cameras before breaking into the residence.
Further, the citation said, it was found that Newsome had affixed a cellphone on the bannister outside of her apartment, with the camera pointed toward the front porch of the residence, presumably to record her.
Newsome, the citation said, was found to have six active unrelated felony warrants.
He was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of falsely reporting an incident, resisting arrest, false report of an emergency, second-degree burglary, second-degree stalking, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and bail jumping.