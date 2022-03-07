Pike man charged in fatal hit-and-run

An Elkhorn City man was arrested on charges including manslaughter on March 7 after, police said, a hit-and-run crash left a Pikeville man dead.
Pikeville Police Chief Mike Riddle said that the department received a call on March 5 reporting that a man was walking in the road on U.S. 23. Officers responded, he said, and found that Cecil Edward Norman Jr., 38, had been hit by a vehicle which was no longer on scene on U.S. 23 near the area of Pikeville High School. Norman was pronounced dead at Pikeville Medical Center.
During the course of the investigation, Riddle said, Lt. Chad Branham and Officer Daniel Fields were able to connect Chris A. Salyer, 51, of Elkhorn Creek Road, back to the crash and arrest him.
Salyer was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Riddle said, and Officer Tommy Fouts is leading the reconstruction.
