A Pike County attorney is facing federal charges of bank fraud and making false statements after he allegedly used funds intended for the children of a client for his own personal and business use.
A federal grand jury in London indicted Timothy Belcher, 55, of Elkhorn City, March 25 on a total of seven counts of bank fraud and three counts of making false statements. According to the indictment, if convicted, Belcher faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison on the bank fraud charges and a maximum of three years in prison on the false statement charges.
The indictment charges that Belcher committed the crimes while serving as the attorney for a family who lost a loved one in a car crash in 2001.
In 2004, the indictment said, the lawsuit was settled in such a manner that one half of the funds were to be distributed to the victim’s widow and one half to his children. Because of a legal issue, the indictment said, the settlement for the children was placed in a restricted escrow account which carried Belcher’s name but was clearly marked as intended for the children.
Only Belcher, the indictment said, had access to withdraw funds from the account and he did not have permission to use the money for his personal benefit.
On Dec. 31, 2007, the indictment said, the account contained $817,155. On Dec. 31, 2018, the indictment said, the account contained $389.
The indictment charges that, between July 2012 and Dec. 31, 2018, Belcher transferred money from the account into his own account. Once in his account, the indictment charges, Belcher used the funds for business and personal expenses, including food, mortgages, insurance, cellular telephones and other purchases.
The indictment charges that, in so doing, Belcher was acting in his own interest and not in the interest of his client. Belcher, the indictment said, did not disclose the use of the funds for his personal interest to the children or their guardians and ignored their efforts to try to find out about the money or misled them on the status of the funds.
Belcher, the indictment said, continued to use the funds for personal use, even after pressed on the issue by the children or people on their behalf.
The false statement charges, according to the indictment, are related to U.S. Individual Income Tax Return filings Belcher made which did not report the embezzled funds from the escrow account as income.
Belcher is currently facing state charges in connection with the case. A hearing in those cases is set for later in April.
