A federal grand jury in London recently indicted a Pike County man on a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States for allegedly filing a fraudulent tax return with the Internal Revenue Service.
According to the indictment, Rex G. Fought, 64, whose address was listed in 2019 court documents as being Ky. 319, Hardy, was the manager of three companies — Catalyst Resources LLC, Covol Fuels No. 3 LLC and Rockhampton Energy LLC. Catalyst Resources, the indictment said, was a mining company owned by various investors, including KT Consulting Inc., a company through which Fought was employed and which was owned by his wife.
Covol Fuels was a coal washing operation and Rockhampton Energy was a company which performed coal mining operations for Catalyst Resources.
According to the indictment, there were two other companies involved.
One company was SBJ Leasing, which “earned some legitimate income from coal contracts, but otherwise served as a shell company,” used by Fought and a business partner. In 2014, the indictment said, the company was solely owned by Fought, but in 2015, the company was 97 percent owned by a romantic partner of Fought’s, identified only by initials in the indictment, while Fought retained 3 percent ownership. In 2016, the indictment said, the romantic partner became the sole owner.
The second company, according to the indictment, followed a similar path. JStar Enterprises LLC was a shell company, the indictment alleges, and Fought’s business partner was the registered agent and manager until April 2020, at which time the romantic partner became the sole member and registered agent. In 2016, the company had changed from the romantic partner owning 97 percent of the company to the partner owning 100 percent.
The indictment alleges that Fought’s romantic partner was paid as an employee of Rockhamption Energy, although “she performed little to no work for the entity.”
Fought and his business partner, the indictment alleges, created false financial statements and audit statements to provide to Catalyst Resources investors and lenders, to raise more funds and maintain current investments. The funds, according to the indictment, were used to fund the operations of Rockhampton and Covol.
In 2014, the indictment said, Fought requested his business partner withdraw cash from Rockhampton Energy’s and Covol Fuels’ accounts, which the partner did, but Fought did not disclose these cash withdrawals to investors and failed to report the funds as income on his personal tax returns.
Fought, the indictment said, funneled money into the SBJ Leasing and JStar Enterprises accounts and his business partner withdrew funds in cash or wrote checks to cash, all for the benefit of Fought and his romantic partner.
While much of the money was for Fought’s benefit, the indictment charges, all income through SBJ Leasing and JStar Enterprises was reported on his romantic partner’s tax returns.
In addition, the indictment said, Fought’s business partner, at Fought’s request, added false expenses to reduce the taxable income while preparing JStar Enterprises’ tax returns. The indictment also charges that Fought directed his business partner to wire funds to his romantic partner out of the Rockhampton Energy bank accounts, but the wire transfers were not reported on the romantic partner’s tax returns.
In each of the tax years 2015 through 2018, the indictment charges, Fought, with the assistance of his business partner, filed a false income tax return, which failed to include income received in cash or check withdrawals from Rockhampton Energy, Covol Fuels, SBJ Leasing and JStar Enterprises. Further, the indictment charges, with the assistance of Fought and his business partner, Fought’s romantic partner filed false tax returns with underreported income due in part to inflated expenses reported by JStar Enterprises.
If convicted, according to the indictment, Fought faces a maximum of five years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the amount of loss and a maximum of three years of supervised release.
Fought was summonsed to appear in U.S. District Court in London on April 8 for arraignment on the charges.