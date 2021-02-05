A Pike County man arrested recently by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on methamphetamine charges is now facing federal charges in connection with a similar arrest last year.
According to court documents, on Feb. 3, Adam Little, 64, of Sycamore Road, Ashcamp, was charged in U.S. District Court in Pikeville with a single count of possession with the intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
The charge, according to an affidavit filed by a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, stems from an Oct. 2 incident in which Kentucky State Police served a search warrant at Little’s residence.
When law enforcement officers arrived, the FBI agent wrote, Little was observed running back into the residence.
During the subsequent search, the affidavit said, troopers found approximately 11 bags of methamphetamine, four sets of digital scales, approximately $6,176 in U.S. currency, clear plastic baggies, two glass pipes and other controlled substance.
Multiple people, the affidavit said, were found at the residence, including at least one other person who was in possession of methamphetamine.
The agent wrote that Little told officers he had run inside the residence to conceal a large bag of methamphetamine, and officers found a large bag of methamphetamine under a couch seat.
A total of 11 bags of methamphetamine were submitted to the KSP forensic lab for analysis. Two of the bags, the agent wrote, were tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine. The total weight of those bags, the agent wrote, was 392.28 grams. The other nine bags, the affidavit said, contained a substance which had the same physical characteristics as the confirmed methamphetamine.
On Jan. 29, court documents show, Pike County Sheriff’s deputies went to Little’s residence to execute a search warrant and allegedly found approximately 5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, Suboxone strips, Xanax tablets and three firearms.
Little was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center and remains there, now held on the federal charge as well. He was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Pikeville on Feb. 4.
