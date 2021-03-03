A federal grand jury on Feb. 25 indicted a Pike County man on several charges, including that he possessed with the intent to distribute hundreds of grams of methamphetamine on two separate occasions and sold the drug on at least three different occasions.
According to court documents, the grand jury indicted Adam Little, 64, of Sycamore Road, Ashcamp, on two counts of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture, three counts of distributing a methamphetamine mixture and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The charges are connected to incidents between October and January. According to court documents, Kentucky State Police raided Little’s residence in October, finding approximately 11 bags of methamphetamine, four sets of digital scales, approximately $6,176 in U.S. currency, clear plastic baggies, two glass pipes and other controlled substance. The total weight of the methamphetamine in two of the bags found in that case, police said, was 392.28 grams.
In January, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department went to Little’s residence and reported finding approximately 5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine.
According to the indictment for each of the possession charges, Little faces a maximum prison sentence of 40 years, as well as a maximum fine of $5 million, if convicted. The indictment said that each of the trafficking charges carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, with a $1 million fine. The firearm charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a $250,000 fine, if convicted, unless there are three prior convictions for a violent felony or serious drug offense, in which case, the prison sentence must be at least 15 years.
Little remains lodged in the Pike County Detention Center, where he has been held since his arrest in late January.
