A Pike County man was arrested on several charges on Feb. 4 after a domestic violence incident.
According to court documents, on Feb. 4, Pikeville Police Officer Daniel Fields was dispatched to the front parking lot of the Pikeville Police Department in reference to a possible domestic dispute in progress.
Dispatch, Fields wrote in the arrest citation, advised that a female wearing a ripped shirt came into the front lobby of the police department.
Prior to this, Fields wrote, the department had received two 911 calls about a female subject who did not have a shirt on who was running and waving her arms on Island Creek Road. Officers searched, the citation said, but were unable to find the female on Island Creek.
Fields wrote that he made contact with the woman at the Pikeville Police Department and found that she was visibly upset, crying and shaking in the parking lot.
The woman, the citation said, told Fields that her husband, Eric Daniel Kile, 37, of Collins Highway, Pikeville, was in the back seat of the vehicle and was refusing to get out.
The woman, the citation said, told the officer that Kile had become irate over some money, became physical and began to choke her. The woman, Fields wrote, had visible marks and redness. The female, the citation said, also had red spots and bruises on her upper left arm and upper right leg.
Kile, the citation said, had fresh blood on his hands. The woman, Fields wrote, also told officers that while en route to the police department, her child, who was in the back seat made a noise and she saw Kile strike the child in its arm.
Fields asked Kile to step out of the vehicle, the citation said, and, as he exited, Kile began to get loud, saying he did not do anything, causing people walking and in nearby businesses to take notice.
Kile was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct.
