A Pikeville man is facing charges related to an incident in Jefferson County last month in which he allegedly strangled his romantic partner and held her against her will.
Court records show that Nicholas Vogelsang, 40, of Deskins Hollow, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center Oct. 6 on charges of first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.
According to court documents, Louisville Metro Police allege that Vogelsang was involved in an altercation with the victim and when she attempted to leave the hotel room the couple was in, Vogelsang stated she wasn’t going anywhere and grabbed her and slammed her onto the floor. Further, the documents allege, Vogelang told the woman he was going to punch her in the face until she died.
Vogelsang, the documents said, then applied pressure to her neck with his hands before further assaulting her, slamming her head onto the ground and strangling her again.
Security was alerted, documents said, and made contact with Vogelsang and the victim. However, the documents said, Vogelsang fled the scene before police arrived.
Vogelsang and the victim, documents said, were living together in a romantic relationship.
According to court documents, Vogelsang was released from the jail after posting a $5,000 cash bond.