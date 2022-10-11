A Pike County man is facing a potential life sentence after being convicted by a federal grand jury on charges including distribution of fentanyl leading to an overdose death.
According to court documents, on the third day of his trial on Oct. 7, the jury in U.S. District Court in Pikeville found Justin D. Bryant, 38, of Wall Street, Pikeville, on charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl and distribution of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl resulting in death.
The conspiracy charge, court documents show, carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, while the distribution leading to death charge carries a potential life sentence.
According to court documents, in October 2021, Bryant distributed a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl or para-flourofentanyl, the use of which resulted in the death of James S. Cornett, 20, of Thornton. At the time of the incident, Cornett was an inmate in the Pike County Detention Center, court records show.
Two others — Jayshawn Robinson, 30, of Circle Drive, Pontiac, Michigan, and John Holbrooks, 53, of Hilton Road, Rockhouse — were indicted along with Bryant in the conspiracy charge. Court records show that the charge against Robinson was dismissed following his plea in a second trafficking case in U.S. District Court in Pikeville, while Holbrooks is set to be sentenced Nov. 21 after entering a guilty plea in the case.
According to the agreement in Holbrooks’ case, on Oct. 12, 2021 Holbrooks and Bryant pooled together their money with the intention of purchasing heroin from a drug dealer. The agreement said the two men intended to distribute the substance in the Pike County area.
Before all of the substance — identified as heroin and fentanyl — could be distributed, the agreement said, Holbrooks and Bryant were arrested and the Bryant able to smuggle some of the substance into the Pike County Detention Center, where he distributed the substance to other inmates, including Cornett.
Bryant is set to be sentenced in the case Feb. 7.