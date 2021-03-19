A Lick Creek man was indicted this week by a Pike grand jury on charges linked to an incident late last year in which police found the body of a missing woman near his residence.
The grand jury indicted Chadwick S. Hunt, 44, of Lick Creek Road, on charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence connected to an investigation which Kentucky State Police said led them to find the body of Clara Morgan O’Brien, 39, of Feds Creek, near his residence in December.
After the finding and subsequent investigation, police said, Hunt admitted to hiding O’Brien’s body, but told police that she had died of an overdose.
“He lowered his head and started apologizing and said that she had overdosed inside of his residence and that he had given her CPR,” KSP Det. Dustin Thompson testified during a hearing in January. “He explained that he had put her in the bags by himself and had put her underneath the road by himself.”
However, Thompson said he explained to Hunt that the autopsy revealed that O’Brien had been severely beaten and stabbed numerous times.
At that time, Thompson said, Hunt told him that another person was at his house the night O’Brien was there and he had been awakened by the other person who told him O’Brien had overdosed. The other man, Thompson said Hunt told him, ultimately admitted that he had killed O’Brien.
Hunt, Thompson said, told him that he had helped the other man clean up the mess and ultimately dispose of the body.
The charges against Hunt are both class D felonies, which carry a potential prison sentence of one to five years. Police said the case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.