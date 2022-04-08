The felony assault charge a Pike County man was facing after allegedly shooting his son several times in a recent domestic incident has been upgraded to murder after his son died.
During a hearing April 7, Pike District Judge Robert Wright accepted a motion made by Assistant Pike County Attorney Adam Hall to upgrade the first-degree assault charge Larry Harris, 61, of Abner Fork Road, was originally facing, to a murder charge, after the death of his son, David Wayne Harris, 38.
During the hearing, the investigating officer, Kentucky State Police Det. Tony Tackett testified that David Harris died on March 31 from the wounds he suffered in the March 30 incident.
According to court
documents, investigators ascertained the shooting occurred after Larry Harris and David Harris were drinking together.
KSP Det. Joshua Scott wrote in court documents that Larry Harris told officers that David Harris began arguing with him, at which time, Larry Harris admitted, he shot at David Harris several times, including as his son was trying to run away.
Scott wrote in the affidavit that Larry Harris shot his son about six times and that David Harris was bleeding from his head and body at the time officers arrived.
Larry Harris, the affidavit said, told officers he was “tired of being beat and cussed at.” Larry Harris, the affidavit said, told officers he had used a .22 caliber revolver.
Following the April 7 hearing, Larry Harris was returned to the custody of the Pike County Detention Center, where he has been held since his March 30 arrest. Wright ordered that Larry Harris’ bond remain set at $10,000 cash.