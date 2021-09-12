A Pike County man pleaded guilty last week to charges that could carry a maximum prison sentence of 40 years for his role in possessing a large quantity of methamphetamine for distribution.
According to court documents, on Aug. 31, Adam Little, 65, of Sycamore Road, Ashcamp, pleaded guilty to two charges of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to the plea agreement in the case, on Oct. 2, 2020 and January 29, 2021, in Pike County, Little possessed 50 grams or more of the drug with the intent to distribute.
According to court documents, Kentucky State Police raided Little’s residence in October, finding approximately 11 bags of methamphetamine, four sets of digital scales, approximately $6,176 in U.S. currency, clear plastic baggies, two glass pipes and other controlled substance. The total weight of the methamphetamine in two of the bags found in that case, police said, was 392.28 grams.
In January, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department went to Little’s residence and reported finding approximately 5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine.
According to the plea agreement, on three different occasions, law enforcement used a confidential informant to purchase approximately an ounce of the drug from Little. All three occasions were between the two searches of Little’s residence, the agreement said.
The agreement said that the charges to which Little pleaded carry a statutory punishment of between 5 and 40 years in prison. The plea agreement must still be accepted by U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier, who will also set a sentencing date.