A Pike County man pleaded guilty to lesser charges in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend’s father in March 2019.
According to court documents, on Nov. 5, Michael Yates, 44, of U.S. 460, Regina, pleaded guilty to charges of reckless homicide, tampering with physical evidence and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree. The case against Yates had been tried in June but ended in a hung jury.
Yates had been accused of stabbing Charles Albert Ratliff to death after Yates and his girlfriend, Bevery Ratliff Hamilton, got into an altercation, Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone told the News-Express in 2019. Hamilton is Charles Ratliff’s daughter.
“Beverly sought out her father for assistance after the altercation with Yates,” Slone said.
Slone said Yates and Ratliff then got into a physical altercation and the stabbing took place.
“At some point while leaving the property, Yates stabbed Ratliff and killed him,” Slone said.
Slone said investigators were unable to locate the knife used in Ratliff’s stabbing death, and both Yates and Hamilton were charged with tampering with evidence. Prosecutors said Hamilton took a knife off her father’s body and concealed it from police investigating the incident.
Hamilton later pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation.
Slone said that his office has recommended that Yates be sentenced to seven years in prison in the case. Formal sentencing in the case is set for Dec. 10.
Court records show Yates has been held in the Pike County Detention Center since March 12, 2019.