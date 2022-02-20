A Pike man pleaded not guilty in federal court recently to charges including one that he sold fentanyl to a person who died as a result.
Justin D. Bryant, 37, of Wall Street, Pikeville, appeared for arraignment on Feb. 15 in U.S. District Court in Pikeville before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward Atkins. Bryant, through his attorney, Noah Friend, entered a plea of not guilty to two charges — conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and para-flourofentanyl and distribution of fentanyl and para-flourofentanyl resulting in death.
According to the indictment, on Oct. 12 and 13, Bryant, John Holbrooks, 52, of Hilton Road, Rockhouse, and Jayshawn Robinson, 29, of Circle Drive, Pontiac, Michigan, conspired together to “knowingly and intentionally distribute controlled substances, that is, a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, ... a detectable amount of fentanyl ... and a detectable amount of para-flourofentanyl.
Further, the indictment charges, on Oct. 13, Bryant distributed a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl or para-flourofentanyl, the use of which resulted in the death of another person, identified only by initials in the indictment.
Atkins ruled with the agreement of both Friend and Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew Trimble that Bryant, who is also being held on several charges in Pike Circuit Court which could result in him receiving a life sentence, is not currently eligible for pretrial release.
According to the indictment, if convicted, the three face a maximum of 20 years in prison, a maximum $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release on the conspiracy charge. Bryant, the indictment said, faces between 20 years to life in prison, a maximum $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release if convicted on the distribution leading to death charge.