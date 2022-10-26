A Pike man was sentenced to a total of three years in jail in connection to charges linked to a high speed police chase that took place in Feb. 2020.
According to an arrest citation in the case, while on patrol on Feb. 29, 2020, Kentucky State Police Trooper J. Anderson observed a green Nissan Altima traveling northbound at a high rate of speed.
The driver was later identified as James Short, 29, of Branhams Creek Road, Mallie.
When Johnson attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the citation said, Short fled into Floyd County through a residential area before turning back onto U.S. 23 southbound toward Pikeville.
Short continued southbound, Johnson wrote, disregarding red traffic lights and heavy traffic flow while also passing multiple vehicles on the shoulder of the road.
The chase continued as, according to the citation, Short reached speeds of 110 mph, pulled illegal u-turns and swerved over into oncoming traffic, causing other drivers to have to swerve to avoid him.
Once stopped on top of Airport Road, the citation said, Short failed to follow loud verbal commands and fled the scene in his vehicle, nearly striking Johnson’s patrol car.
Short was finally stopped, according to the citation, after Sgt. J. Giles deployed his state issued stingers causing the right front and rear wheel to deflate.
During his sentencing on Friday, Oct. 21, Short’s attorney Emma Jones, with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, requested for her client to receive probation in light of his limited criminal history and his long-term mental disorder.
“If Mr. Short is given the opportunity for probation, it would be the better option for everyone, including the commonwealth,” Jones said.
Short’s mother testified on his behalf, giving Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman a brief history of the mental problems with which Short has dealt.
According to his mother, Short is currently on medication for his mental disorders and is also seeing a therapist. The medication along with the therapy seem to be helping him, his mother said.
She went on to say that Short isn’t a violent person and he just got scared on the day of the chase.
Short also spoke at his sentencing.
“I’m really sorry to the people that I affected,” he said.
Bill Slone, Pike Commonwealth’s attorney, said this incident could have ended very very badly.
The entire case, Slone said, began with calls that reported a person driving down the road, wearing a clown mask and brandishing a gun.
The vehicle callers described, according to Slone, matched that of Short’s vehicle, down to the busted out back window.
Slone said on the day Short was apprehended, he put “probably hundreds of people’s lives in danger.”
Viewing the dash camera footage from the Trooper’s car, Slone said, mustered up emotions about just how serious this incident was.
After some consideration, Coleman imposed a three-year jail sentence on the charge of first-degree fleeing or evading, a three-year jail sentence on the charge of first-degree wanton endangerment and a seven-day jail sentence on the charge of second-offense DUI, to run concurrently for a total of three years.
Short was taken immediately into custody and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.