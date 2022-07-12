A Pikeville man was sentenced to 11 years in prison recently for his role in a crash which killed another man.
According to court records, last month, Brian Allen Thacker, 27, of Riverbend Drive, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-offense DUI, linked to a 2021 crash which claimed the life of Tommy D. Fouts, 54, of Virgie.
As a result of criminal mediation of the case, Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office recommended that Thacker serve 10 years on the manslaughter charge, as well as one year on the controlled substance charge, to run consecutively for a total of 11 years. In addition, the office recommended that Thacker serve 30 days on the DUI charge, to run concurrently with the other charges.
On July 6, court records show, Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman, following the recommendations, imposed that sentence.
According to Pikeville Police, just after 6 a.m. on May 18, 2021, Thacker was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado northbound in the southbound lanes when he collided head-on with a 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Fouts
Police wrote in the arrest citation that, as Thacker was being extricated from his vehicle he had a large amount of blue powdery residue around his nostrils.
The citation also said that Thacker told police that he remembered heading to work in Virginia, turning around to go back home, but that he did not remember the collision.
Video surveillance footage shows that Thacker was traveling north in the U.S. 23 southbound lanes when he struck Fouts’ sedan head-on, the citation said.
Fouts was pronounced deceased at the scene. Fouts is the father of Pikeville police officer Tommy Fouts.
Slone said July 11 that the case was resolved through the criminal mediation process, through which all parties, including Fouts’ family, participated in order to come to a recommendation.
“Mediation is successful in cases where there’s a homicide, but it’s unintentional,” Slone said. “It helps the family understand the process a little more. It gives them their voice to the prosecutor.”
Thacker was returned to the custody of the Pike County Detention Center following the sentencing hearing. Court documents show Thacker has been held there since the day of the crash.