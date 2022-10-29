A Pikeville man with a history of felony convictions was sentenced to 12 years in jail in connection to a robbery that occurred earlier this year.
Keith Little, 45, of Redale Road, Pikeville, was recently convicted on charges of second-degree robbery, first-degree strangulation, two counts of fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband and second-degree criminal mischief.
The charges stem from an incident that took place on June 6, according to court documents, when Pikeville City Police Officer C. Nelson was dispatched to Habitat Street in reference to a burglary in progress.
According to the citation, the caller advised that a male, later identified as Little, had broken into an apartment and was actively assaulting the resident inside.
Upon officers arrival on scene, the citation said, Little attempted to flee on foot, but was ultimately found hiding underneath a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
During a search of Little’s person, according to the citation, a small plastic baggie containing a white powder substance appearing to be heroin was discovered.
Once Little was placed under arrest and put in the patrol car, an on scene investigation revealed that Little had assaulted two females in the apartment, the citation said.
Little was sentenced to 12 years in jail for his crimes by Pike Circuit Court Judge Eddy Coleman on Friday, Oct. 21. He was represented by Attorney Emma Jones, with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy.
Little was taken into custody immediately after sentencing and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.