A Pike County man with an extensive criminal history was sentenced March 18 to serve 12 years in prison in connection with his latest three cases.
Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman sentenced Jimmy Norman, 45, of Road Fork, Pikeville, to a total of four years in prison in each of the cases, all of which stem from crimes Norman committed in 2021. Two of the cases center on trafficking in methamphetamine, while a third centers on an incident in which Norman fled from police and hit a trooper’s cruiser.
During the sentencing hearing, Norman’s attorney, Kevin Slone, acknowledged Norman’s “lengthy criminal history,” but said Norman has been cooperative and sincere.
“I feel like he knows … he needs to make some changes,” Slone said.
While Slone did not ask for a reduction from the offer made by the office of Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone in exchange for Norman’s guilty pleas, he did ask that Coleman order that Norman receive drug treatment during his time.
Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Erin Chamberlin indicated the prosecution was agreeable to the addition of drug treatment to the sentence, which Coleman added.
Coleman, however, did not deviate from the offer and allow any type of alternative sentence, due to the crimes charged and Norman’s criminal history.
“There’s too much going on for the court to grant probation or conditional discharge,” he said. “The sentence will be ‘to serve.’”
Norman has been held in the jail since his arrest in May and was given credit for the nearly one year he he has served.