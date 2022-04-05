A Pike County man has been sentenced in a child pornography case.
Christopher Utley, 47, of Long Fork Road, Kimper was sentenced by Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman to serve five years in prison April 1 after pleading guilty to charges including distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and tampering with physical evidence.
According to the indictment, Utley was found by Kentucky State Police to be in possession of 20 images portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 12 years of age.
In addition, according to the indictment, in 10 instances, Utley distributed matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 12 years old.
The indictment also charged that Utley tampered with physical evidence by damaging, destroying, concealing, removing or otherwise dealing with a computer and mobile phone.
Utley has been held in the Pike County Detention Center since his initial arrest in July.