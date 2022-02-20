A Pike County man was sentenced recently to serve nearly eight years in prison after police found hundreds of grams of methamphetamine at his residence during two separate searches, and performed controlled buys of the drug from the man.
According to court documents, on Feb. 15, U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier sentenced Adam Little, 65, of Sycamore Road, Ashcamp, to serve 95 months in prison on two charges of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. Little pleaded guilty to the charges in September.
Wier also ordered that, once released, Little will be under supervision for four years.
According to the plea agreement in the case, on Oct. 2, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Little’s residence and located approximately 392 grams of methamphetamine, as well as digital scales, baggies, ammunition and $6,176 in cash.
After that, the agreement said, law enforcement used a confidential informant on several occasions to purchase approximately an ounce of the drug each time.
Then, the agreement said, law enforcement again served a search warrant on Little’s house on Jan. 29, 2021, at which time they located 140 grams of methamphetamine, as well as digital scales, a firearm and $1,256 in cash.
Little faced a possible maximum sentence of 40 years in prison in the case, in addition to a $5 million fine.
The investigations leading to the federal indictment was conducted by agencies including the Kentucky State Police and Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott’s office.
Little has been held in the Pike County Detention Center since the second warrant was served in January 2021.