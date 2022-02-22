A Pike man who was indicted on drug and other charges six times last year was sentenced to serve seven years in prison on the charges recently.
Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall sentenced Frank Beavers, 39, of Shelby Dry Fork, to serve seven years on the charges as part of a negotiated plea deal with the office of Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office.
Beavers was indicted six times on various charges in 2021, including four separate indictments involving the possession of methamphetamine.
Another indictment, court documents show, was for felony DUI and another was for drug possession including opiates.
Court documents show the cases were investigated by the Pikeville Police Department and Kentucky State Police.
According to court records, Beavers has been held in the Pike County Detention Center since October.