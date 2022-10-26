A Pike man was sentenced to six years in jail in connection to crimes he committed while violating an emergency protection order.
Michael K. Mills, 37, of Bent Branch Road, was found guilty of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and violating an EPO/DVO following a two-day trial which ended on Aug. 17.
According to an arrest citation in the case, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 responded to a call from a residence at Curt Tackett Road, Virgie, on June, 2, 2021.
The caller advised she was in the process of divorcing her husband —- Mills — and that he was not supposed to be at the residence.
Upon arrival at the home, according to the citation, KSP Trooper Sheldon Thomas found Mills “passed out” on a couch inside the home with a baseball bat within reach.
The citation said Thomas found a shattered glass door, televisions on the ground with damage, a broken stove top and other property damage totaling greater than $1,000.
Although taken into custody immediately after the verdict was read on Aug. 17, Mills was released on a $5,000 or 10 percent cash bond following a hearing held before Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall on Aug. 18.
Mills’ sentencing took place on Oct. 20 before Judge Hall.
Garland Annette, with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, represented Mills at the sentencing and requested for the sentence to be probated.
“The court is aware through trial that this is not a case where there was any kind of direct violence against the victim,” said Arnette. “She was not present when any of this occurred.”
Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Melissa Goodman said deviating from the jury’s recommendation of six years would be a slap in the face to the justice system.
Goodman went on to say although there may not have been any physical harm done to the victim, Mills emotionally traumatized her and her children.
“The children are still afraid of Mr. Mills because of the damages to their home where they’re supposed to feel safe,” Goodman said.
After some consideration, Hall imposed the jury’s recommended six year sentence and ordered Mills to report to the jail by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.