A Pike County man was sentenced last week to serve six years in prison in connection with three separate methamphetamine trafficking cases with which he was charged in less than a year.
On Jan. 6, Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall sentenced Seth B. Wellman, 44, of Right Fork of Road Creek, Elkhorn City, to serve a total of six years related to three separate indictments which, court documents show, stem from trafficking incidents which began in November 2020 and occurred again in December 2020 and October 2021.
According to court documents, the first set of charges was linked to the service of a search warrant at Wellman’s Ferguson Lane residence in November 2020. During the search, according to the arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Colby Hobson, officers found both drugs, including a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and gabapentin pills, as well as evidence of drug trafficking, such as digital scales and a large amount of cash.
Just a few weeks later, in December 2020, court documents said, Wellman was driving on U.S. 460 in Pike County when he was stopped by Kentucky State Police Trooper Sheldon Thomas for not wearing a seat belt.
A subsequent search of the vehicle, Thomas wrote, revealed a box under the vehicle’s center console which contained multiple clear plastic containers which held a large amount of various pills. In addition, some of the containers, which were labeled, held marijuana and methamphetamine.
The third set of charges, court documents show, occurred while Wellman was already under indictment on the previous cases and just a month prior to him entering a guilty plea in all cases.
According to court documents in that case, on Oct. 6, 2021, Thomas and other officers served a search warrant at Wellman’s residence at the Right Fork of Road Fork, Elkhorn City. While serving the warrant, court documents said, officers found suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin and suspected marijuana, all stored in multiple different bags or containers. The method of storage, Thomas wrote, is “indicative of drug trafficking.”
Thomas wrote that officers also found a large sum of U.S. currency and multiple sets of digital scales in the residence, along with multiple pills suspected to be gabapentin.
Wellman pleaded guilty in all three cases in November.
Officials said the sentence was part of a negotiated plea between the office of Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone and Wellman’s attorney, Larry Webster.
Hall ordered Jan. 6 that Wellman begin serving the sentence Jan. 10.