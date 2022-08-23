A Pike County man was sentenced last week to serve three years in prison in connection with a child pornography case.
Zachary Luke Conn, 20, of Elisha Fork, Pikeville, pleaded guilty in June to five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and 23 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Conn was arrested in January 2021 as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, according to a statement from KSP. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online, the statement said.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at Conn’s residence, the statement said. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized, the statement said, and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.
Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office recommended that, as a result of the plea, Conn be sentenced to three years in prison, a recommendation followed by Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman in a sentencing hearing on Aug. 18.
Slone said probation is not offered in child pornography cases.
“People may think that watching child
pornography is not hurting anybody but that’s not true because every time one of these films is being produced, a child is being abused,” Slone said.
By watching the videos, Slone said, individuals are creating the demand and leading those who produce child pornography to produce more videos.
Slone said the typical recommended sentence in these types of cases is five years, but they took into account Conn’s lack of criminal history and age at the time of the crimes in recommending three years instead. Probation, however, was not considered, Slone said.
“He was 18 years old when he was arrested, no criminal history whatsoever, never been a problem to society,” Slone said. “But he created a demand, and watching a crime, the abuse of these children, we just don’t probate these kinds of cases.”
Slone was also complimentary of the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch, which he said is very capable and constantly watching for these types of crimes.
“If you’re out there watching child pornography and you think you’re doing it in safety in your home, don’t be surprised if the next knock on your door is a detective with the Electronic Crimes Branch of the Kentucky State Police,” he said. “When they bring us these cases, there’s nothing to fight, they’ve got them wrapped up. They’re easy to prove.”
Conn was immediately taken into the custody of the Pike County Detention Center to begin serving his sentence.
Slone said Conn will have to register as a sex offender as a result of the conviction.