Calls of crashes and reckless drivers are not uncommon coming from Cedar Creek Road, but on Feb. 22, first responders were presented with a unique situation after a vehicle left the roadway and drove into the garage of a residence and only stopped after crashing through the outside wall of the home.
Further, officers with the Pikeville Police Department said, the driver, later identified as James Michael Collins, 47, of Kendrick Fork, Pikeville, fled the scene of the crash, leading to hours of work searching for and eventually arresting Collins on several charges.
According to an arrest citation by PPD Officer Tony Conn, he was dispatched just after 8:30 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Cedar Creek Road near the road’s intersection with Ivy Court. Upon arrival, Conn wrote, he observed a Toyota Sienna van that had collided with the garage area of a residence.
The crash forced the Pikeville Fire Department to lean on specialized training to respond, according to Pikeville Fire Chief Patrick Bentley.
“Heavy rescue got on scene and determined it was worse than what we thought,” Bentley said. “We started calling out our structural collapse people ... so we could start doing shoring on the residence.”
Bentley said a city engineer came out and, in this case, a contractor was also on-scene, assisting in the planning.
“We all put our heads together and came up with a game plan,” he said.
In order to get the van out, the department and others had to remove other vehicles in the garage and work to shore up the structure.
“It took quite a while,” he said. “Luckily, nobody was injured because, in situations like that, time is everything.”
Bentley said the department trains for uncommon accidents and disasters for a case such as this.
“We try to go outside the box and do a lot of training,” he said. “It all worked out successfully. I’m proud of my guys. They all went above and beyond.”
Collins, whose identity was initially unknown to investigators, had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, Conn wrote.
However, Conn wrote, Collins was identified as the driver later in the day and officers were able to ascertain that he could be found at a residence of Carter Drive.
Upon contacting Collins, the citation said, Collins attempted to flee out the back door of the residence and ran toward PPD Capt. Russell Blankenship before turning and attempting to flee back into the residence.
Officer Kevin Johnson, Conn wrote, was able to place Collins under arrest inside the residence. Conn wrote that Collins was transported to the Pikeville Police Department, where he admitted to officers he had been driving the vehicle at the time of the collision and fled because he “got scared.”
Conn said police determined that a homeowner was inside the residence at the time of the collision and was in danger of physical injury due to the collision.
Collins was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of driving on a suspended license, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, second-degree wanton endangerment and failure to pay fines.
The charges are not Collins’ first traffic infractions. Court records show that, in the last decade alone, Collins has been charged with DUI and/or driving on a suspended license at least five times in Pike County.
Those cases include:
• A 2013 arrest on charges including DUI and driving on a DUI-suspended license. Records show that Collins pleaded guilty and was sentenced by then-Pike District Judge Kelsey E. Friend Jr. to 14 days in jail, given credit for 14 days already served and was fined $400.
• A 2014 case in which he was charged with third-offense DUI and other crimes. Records show he pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Pike District Judge Darrel Mullins to 30 days in jail, with 30 days of credit given, had his license suspended for two years and was fined $500.
• A 2017 case in which he was charged with, among other crimes, driving on a DUI-suspended license. Records show the driving on a DUI-suspended license charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty to disregarding a traffic control device and was sentenced to pay a $100 fine.
• A 2019 case in which he was charged with, among other charges, driving on a suspended license. That case remains pending before Pike District Judge Robert Wright.
• A 2020 case in which he was charged with, among other crimes, driving on a suspended license. That case remains pending before Pike District Judge Tommy May.
Those charges and their status became an issue in a hearing Feb. 24 in Pike District Court before Wright.
Collins’ public defender, Joe Layne, had asked for the initial bond Collins received — $5,000 cash, with home incarceration required — to be reduced to surety. During the hearing, Layne said that Collins would be willing to waive his preliminary hearing and could do the home incarceration.
However, Pike County Attorney Kevin Keene argued that Collins’ criminal history, which includes several instances of charges such as failure to appear in court, showed that he should not have a bond reduction.
“We’re lucky no one was seriously hurt,” Keene said. “He’s not shown the court he can live up to his obligations.
Wright said during the hearing that the purpose of bond is not to punish Collins because he is seen as innocent until proven guilty, but is instead intended to protect the public and ensure the defendant’s return to court.
However, Wright said, he found that Collins is a danger to the community and a flight risk based on several factors, including that Collins has a hearing set for June in the two pending cases, both of which contain orders that he not drive a vehicle without a valid license.
“Here we are again, he’s charged in these latest charges with driving on a suspended license,” Wright said.
Due to those factors, Wright said, he decided to keep the bond at $5,000 cash with home incarceration required.
The preliminary hearing in the case is set for March 3 and Collins remained lodged in the jail as of presstime Feb. 24.