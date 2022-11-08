Two Kentucky men were arrested in Mingo County, West Virginia, late last week on numerous drug-related charges.
According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 3, 2022, deputies were dispatched to the Miner Mart in Taylorville, West Virginia, in reference to a complaint about two men who allegedly were “passed out” in a vehicle near that location.
Upon approaching the vehicle, deputies said they confirmed that Barry Wayne McClanahan, 54, of Majestic, and David Martin Smith, 42, of Freeburn, were passed out and that a glass pipe was in plain view.
The deputies said they could also smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
McClanahan, who was the apparent driver of the vehicle, was requested by the deputies to exit the vehicle and empty his pockets, which deputies said revealed two clear plastic bags with a crystal-like substance inside, and which Smith admitted was methamphetamine. documents said.
The deputies said in court documents they ultimately found other containers of methamphetamine (a Schedule II substance), a grayish powder believed to be heroin (a Schedule I substance), an additional bag containing fentanyl (a Schedule II substance), and a bottle containing three oval pills identified as Gabapentin (a Schedule V substance).
Also discovered, the MCSD said, was a set of scales used to weigh and distribute the controlled substances.
An NCIC background check of McClanahan additionally revealed he had a previous outstanding warrant out of Virginia for “a dangerous drugs charge.”
The two were arraigned by Magistrate Jim Harvey and formally charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver and conspiracy.
Deputies L. Thomas and M. Tiller investigated and made the arrests.