Pike County Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death this weekend, as Pike County moved down to the orange level on the Kentucky Incidence Rate Map.
PCHD reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 16 and 21 new cases on Oct. 18. As of presstime Oct. 19, the county’s total number of cases is 742, with 159 cases being considered active.
As of presstime Oct. 18, nine of the county’s active cases were hospitalized, which is an increase of two patients since Oct. 16. 579 patients have recovered from the virus, and four people have died so far. The fourth death, which was reported on Oct. 16, was confirmed to be a 77 year-old male.
Pike County goes orange, school districts respond
Pike County moved down from “red” to “orange” on the Kentucky Incidence Rate Map on Oct. 16. The Incidence Rate Map is used by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services to determine the spread of COVID-19 in each county. Orange means that the level of spread in the county is accelerated, with 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people.
When Pike County moved to red on Oct. 14, the Pikeville Independent Schools District and Pike County Schools District each announced alternative learning plans in order to prevent against the spread of the virus. Although the county moved down to orange on Oct. 16, Pike County’s plans will remain the same for the week of Oct. 19. Pikeville Independent’s plan will remain the same until Nov. 6.
For Pike County Schools, the county suspended all in-person activities, all in-person learning, all school-related athletic activities and all extracurricular activities starting Oct. 19.
Pike County Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins said that the decision will be made every Thursday using current data on the Kentucky Incident Map in order to decide if classes will return in-person or remain online for the following week. He said that the Pike County Board of Education will “review the data and announce instructional decisions prior to 8 p.m. every Thursday.”
“Determination of school opening/closure for the following week will be announced each Thursday using the same process and data from the Kentucky Incident Map,” Adkins said in a public statement on Oct. 16. “As always, the goal of the Pike County Schools is to ensure the safety of students and staff while providing the best possible education during these challenging times. Your support and understanding is greatly appreciated as we work through this together.”
For the Pikeville Independent Schools District, the district will remain in the “yellow” virtual schedule until Nov. 6. Superintendent David Trimble said that all families have the option to transition to all-virtual learning if they “believe that is in the best interest of their children.” Trimble also provided a schedule for the alternating days on which Group A and Group B will need to attend in-person and remain home.
Group A will attend in-person classes on Oct. 12, Oct. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 19, Oct. 21, Oct. 26, Oct. 28, Nov. 2 and Nov. 5. On these days, Group B will do virtual learning.
Group B will attend in-person classes on Oct. 13, Oct. 15, Oct. 20, Oct. 22, Oct. 23, Oct. 27, Oct. 29, Nov. 4 and Nov. 6. On these days, Group A will do virtual learning.
Both groups will be virtual on Oct. 30.
“There is a collective understanding that this schedule provides a safe environment for our students and team members, and as a result has been able to limit the impact of the virus within our schools,” Trimble said.
Symptoms and Testing
Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the state’s official COVID-19 website, testing in Pike County can be found at:
• Shelby Valley Clinic (178 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Community Health Center (50 Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Medical Center (231 Hibbard Street, Pikeville)
• East Kentucky After Hours Clinic (255 Church Street, Suite 102B, Pikeville)
• Ramey Family Practice (10363 Regina Belcher Hwy, Elkhorn City)
• HomePlace Clinic (118 River Drive, Pikeville)
• HomePlace Clinic (26229 U.S. Hwy 119 North, Belfry)
• First Care Clinic (115 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Pikeville)
Contact each location for specific hours and appointment scheduling.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.
According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.
For more information about the county’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500.
For more information on statewide case information and additional resources, visit the state’s official COVID-19 website at, kycovid19.ky.gov.
