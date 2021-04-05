Marie Parsons never wandered far from the land of her birth in Pike County. A graduate from the old Hellier High School, she went on to obtain degrees from Pikeville College, the University of Kentucky and from Morehead State University. She started her career as a high school English teacher and ended it as a college professor. Marie taught several years in neighboring Floyd County at PCC (later Big Sandy Community and Technical College).
A few years after retiring, Marie Parsons began writing short stories, which gradually morphed into a novel (The Devil’s Back, 2015). Recently, she turned from fiction to poetry, producing the poems in her latest publication, An Echo in the Wind.
Parsons’ poems are not fine imitations of Chancer or Wordsworth, Shakespeare, Baldwin, Frost, Dickenson, Plath or Angelou; Parsons, as a poet stands on her own with own distinctive voice and style.
Indeed, in his Feb, 9 column in both the Northern Kentucky Tribune and Kentucky Forward newspapers, Steve Flairty quoted John Maruskin, Clark County adult services librarian, as saying that Parsons’ poems are “rooted, firm as the hills, in the Appalachian ballad tradition. They are poignant, enigmatic, humorous — always memorable, always good companions.”
Currently, Parsons’ book, An Echo in the Wind” is available from the author or from the publishing house, https://mainstreetragbookstore.com/product/as-echo-in-the-wind-marie-parsons/
Parsons now resides in Winchester, where she enjoys the lazy pace of retirement and writes for fun when the muse comes calling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.