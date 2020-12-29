The Pike County Health Department is reporting a high plateau of newly reported COVID-19 cases in the county, and December is expected to break records for the county’s highest total of new cases in a single month.
As of presstime Dec. 28, the county’s total number of cases was 2,936, with 985 of those being active cases, and 1,918 people were considered recovered. 33 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far. The number of recovered is expected to increase this week.
Additionally, there were 56 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, with 48 of those patients being Pike County residents. ICU occupancy (the percentage of ICU units currently being occupied) was at 84 percent, and ventilator occupancy was at 42 percent. These occupancy percentages have not significantly decreased or increased in the last two weeks.
Over the last seven days, as of Dec. 28, the PCHD reported 248 new cases. Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that they saw a lower number of reported cases over the last seven days, but they also reported a notable increase in the county’s positivity rate over that period of time. She said the lower number of reported cases was likely due to limited testing hours at available clinics over the Christmas holiday.
“That’s lower than what we’ve seen in the last couple of months,” Riley said, referring to the number of reported cases over the past seven days. “However, our positivity rate is the highest that I’ve seen at 12.31 percent. Ultimately, we had fewer people test but a much higher positivity rate. Overall, it was a slower week due to the holidays.”
Riley said this may also be the case because people may not have gotten tested due to the holidays and the snowy weather.
“We’ve seen a case growth of 20 percent over the last two weeks, so case growth is also down slightly, but I think that is primarily due to the holiday hours and the snow,” Riley said. “People weren’t getting out unless they absolutely needed to get out.”
Despite this slower week, Riley said, December will likely exceed the number of newly-reported cases in a single month — exceeding the months of October and November, which had previously set records for the highest months of new cases in Pike County. There have been 999 new cases reported in December so far, as of Dec. 28.
“While I’m not seeing the exponential growth in December that we saw in October and November, it appears that we’re going to see 1,000-plus cases for the month of December,” Riley said.
Riley said she believes the county is currently at a high plateau in its COVID-19 cases, and she is watching to see if the county will see a post-Christmas surge in new cases, as they expected to happen after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“I expected to see that post-Thanksgiving, and we did not. We did see a continuation of this high level for a number of cases, for growth, for positivity rate, for all those data points, but we didn’t see exponential growth,” Riley said. “We didn’t see numbers doubling and tripling, so when you don’t see numbers doubling and tripling, generally speaking, you can assume you’re at a plateau, which is where I think we are currently. We’re at a very high plateau. That’s why it’s concerning regarding Christmas and seeing, two-to-three weeks out, a surge in cases. That’s what I’m watching to see if it happens or not.”
Riley reemphasized to Pike Countians how, by following the 5-C plan and taking necessary precautions against the virus, Pike Countians can protect themselves and their loved ones while limiting the spread of the virus. The county’s 5-C Plan refers to the Calm, Clean, Cover, Contain and Civic Duty — the necessary steps for taking precautions against COVID-19 and protecting the community.
“The 5-C plan, when you talk about it with one another about wearing a mask, maintaining six feet away from others, avoiding mass gatherings and washing your hands frequently, it seems like a very simple plan,” Riley said. “But it requires commitment and some sacrifice. When actual implementation is necessary, it takes sacrifice and becomes a little more difficult. During the pandemic, so many things feel out of our control, but what happens two or three weeks down the road is actually quite a bit in our control and in our hands.”
The local COVID-19 data is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For more information about Pike County’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500.
Symptoms and testing
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the state’s official COVID-19 website, testing in Pike County can be found at:
• Shelby Valley Clinic (178 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Community Health Center (50 Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Medical Center (231 Hibbard Street, Pikeville)
• East Kentucky After Hours Clinic (255 Church Street, Suite 102B, Pikeville)
• Ramey Family Practice (10363 Regina Belcher Hwy, Elkhorn City)
• HomePlace Clinic (118 River Drive, Pikeville)
• HomePlace Clinic (26229 U.S. Hwy 119 North, Belfry)
• First Care Clinic (115 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Pikeville)
Contact each location for specific hours and appointment scheduling.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
Anyone of any age can contract the virus. However, older adults and people who are immunocompromised or who have severe underlying medical conditions — including cancer, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, COPD, obesity, asthma, hypertension or high blood pressure, sickle cell disease, chronic kidney disease and liver disease — have a higher risk of developing more serious complications from COVID-19.
According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.
