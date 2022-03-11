The recent incident where a Pike Central High School student allegedly brought a gun onto campus was a first of its kind, district officials said.
On March 7, a student at Pike County Central High School was arrested after the school’s resource officer investigated a report that a student had a gun at school. According to Pike Central School Resource Officer Aaron Thompson, the principal at the school was informed by a student that information was circulating on a social media platform alleging that a student had a gun at school.
Thompson said he questioned the student, identified as Raymond Wood, 18, of Right Fork of Brushy Road, Varney, a senior, who admitted to having a handgun in his vehicle. According to court documents, a handgun was found behind the passenger seat of Wood’s vehicle, and Wood was arrested without incident on a charge of having a gun on school property, which is a felony. Thompson said that no students were in danger.
Superintendent Reed Adkins said that the district is not aware of any previous incidents where a student brought a gun onto a school campus before the incident at Pike Central High School. However, he said, he thought the fact that a student met with the principal to report the potential weapon situation showed the relationship that the students have with school officials. Also, he said he thought the incident showed the good relationship that the students have with the school resource officers at the district’s high schools.
Adkins said that all high schools in Pike County have a school resource officer provided by the office of Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott. The officers make rounds at all subsequent pewter schools after they make their high school rounds. The district’s SRO program started about five years ago.
Adkins emphasized the experience and skill that he believed the officers have — including Thompson, who has worked in law enforcement in Pike County for 20 years — and he expressed his appreciation for the sheriff’s office in helping to provide that program to the district.
“These guys are really experienced and they know how to handle situations,” Adkins said, referring to the officers who patrol the district’s high schools. “I think the fact that the sheriff’s department worked with us to create this SRO program proves our dedication to keeping our kids safe.”