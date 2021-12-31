Pike County’s governmental response to the devastating tornadoes that swept through Western Kentucky December 10 and 11 was discussed during the Dec. 21 fiscal court meeting.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones announced his admiration to Pike County Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett and Deputy Director Nee Jackson for their response to the call for assistance.
“I want to commend both of you for being willing to go to Western Kentucky and volunteer to help the folks out there,” Jones said. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it to you face to face, we’ve had for a long time the best emergency management director in Kentucky and he’s getting ready to retire and we’re going to miss him, and Doug is very well known throughout the state.”
Tackett and Jackson gave a brief presentation to the court of their response to the situation.
“The logistics of the situation was most unusual,” Tackett began. “They were using some schools to bring supplies that were coming in and I told them when we got down there that you’ve just seen the tip of the iceberg, you’re going to need bigger places to put stuff.
“So, they found a place that was 6,000 square feet and started routing stuff to it until it started getting full,” Tackett said. “Then they found another place in Culver City and it was about 2,000 square feet and finally they found another place so when we left, they had three warehouses that they were bringing stuff to.”
The work days, Tackett said, were long.
“We were working in Marshall County in the emergency operations center (EOC) where briefings were held with people out in the field,” Tackett explained. “We were putting in 12-to-14-hour days.”
“The number of homes affected in Marshall County was 697, 278 of those were destroyed or completely missing, 78 had heavy damage and were not habitable, 75 had medium damage and 246 homes sustained light damage,” Tackett reported.
Jones spoke about the track of the tornado.
“This tornado went across the Kentucky Lake and basically went across Marshall County west to east diagonally,” Jackson explained. “It went all across the county and was a mile and a half wide.”
“I have never seen anything like this before,” Tackett said. “This is the worst damage I believe I have ever seen.
“They said this storm was so powerful that it was taking debris 30,000 feet in the air and dropping it,” Tackett explained. “There were people who live five miles from the tornado’s path that had debris in their yards.”
Tackett said it will take years for the stricken areas to rebuild and attempt to recover from this event.