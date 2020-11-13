With the current spike of COVID-19 cases in Pike County, Judge-Executive Ray Jones held a press conference Nov. 12.
Jones was joined by Tammy Riley, Pike County Health Department director, Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, PMC Infectious Disease specialist, Dr. Maria Braman, chief medical officer with Appalachian Regional Healthcare and Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter.
All of the medical experts agreed that this is a very dangerous time in the area regarding COVID-19.
“We need to adhere to the recommended guidelines set forth for red zone reduction recommendations,” Riley said.
“Those recommendations include: Employers allowing employees to work from home when possible, Non-critical government offices to operate virtually, Reduce in-person shopping, order online or curbside pickup, Order take-out and avoid dining in restaurants or bars, Wear masks, reschedule public or private events, do not host or attend gatherings of any size, avoid non-essential activities outside your home, reduce overall activity and contact,” Riley said.
Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said that city offices have been closed.
“We closed earlier in the year, then reopened for about a month and now we’re closed again,” Carter said.
Dr. Fadi urged people to follow the guidelines regarding the wearing of masks/face coverings, washing your hands, using hand sanitizer and maintaining the six foot distance.
“This is very important to do if we want to curb this spike in cases,” Fadi said.
Dr. Maria Braman echoed the statements made by the other experts adding, “We all must do better.”
Judge Jones urged everyone to remember the safety rules and guidelines during the upcoming holidays. “We just need to be careful right now as this is a very dangerous spike that could get worse but we’re hoping to avoid that,” Jones said.
“Inter-generational traditional Thanksgiving activities should be avoided this year,” Riley said. “Families can Zoom and Facetime during dinner.”
