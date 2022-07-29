Pike officials update residents on flood recovery efforts

During a news conference July 29, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones updated residents regarding recovery efforts already underway or soon will be underway following the devastating flash flooding that struck the county July 27 and July 28.
“There is widespread devastation especially in the Shelby Creek and Elkhorn Creek areas of the county,” Jones said. “There has been a significant number of homes destroyed and a significant number of businesses impacted and utility services that have been disrupted.
“This will be a long-term clean up effort,” Jones said. “And we are so fortunate to have the first responders that we do, and I want to thank all the first responders that assisted the victims of the flooding.”
Jones said that even though the area experienced extensive damage to both public and private property, there has been no loss of life in the county at this point.
Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson reminded people to document the damage to their homes and property.
“Document your damages by photo and video,” Jackson said. “And be sure to keep all receipts related to clean up and repairs as this will help with your insurance claims and will help us in meeting thresholds for federal funding.”
C.J. Childers, 911 coordinator and assistant emergency management director, said larger donations coming into the area via semi-trucks will be offloaded at the Appalachian Wireless Arena and loaded onto smaller trucks and will be taken to distribution centers set up at Elkhorn City fire department, Shelby Creek Rescue Squad, Sycamore fire department and Shelby Valley fire department. Childers urged people to go to their nearest distribution center and not come to the arena as that will only be a drop off point for supplies.
“We are getting bottled water first,” Childers said. “The American Red Cross has placed orders for cleaning supplies and those will be coming in soon and will be sent out to the distribution centers.”
Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said that, while the city was spared any major flooding, the city is responding to help their neighbors in the county,
“We sent three Pikeville fire department swift water rescue teams out,” Carter said. “Two went to southern Pike County and one to Whitesburg in Letcher County.
“We’re here to help and do everything we can,” Carter said. “The city will be coordinating with Jones Oil to have a truck set up at fire station 1 at the mouth of Chloe Creek for people to drop off supplies to be taken to those affected by flooding.”
Carter said the truck should be in place by August 3, but people can go ahead and bring supplies to station 1 now.
Pike County Health Department Director Tammy Riley stressed the importance of getting a tetanus vaccination as people begin to clean up debris in flood waters.
“We will have tetanus vaccines at the health department,” Riley said. “But for people who can’t get to the office, we will be going out to the affected areas to give vaccines.”
Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott and Pike County Attorney Kevin Keene said additional patrols will be added to flood ravaged areas to combat looting of abandoned homes and businesses.
“We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone charged with looting,” Keene said.
Jones said that, as the water begins to recede, the assessment of damages will begin.
“PVA Kevin Auton and staff will assist with this, and we appreciate his assistance,” Jones said. “This will take time because this will be a massive long-term recovery, and this makes 4 disasters in the county in 17 months, and we must meet certain thresholds for FEMA.”
Jones said as people begin to clean up to please keep natural material and man-made material separate.
“If folks will put their man-made materials such as carpet, furniture etcetera beside the county or state road and call the Solid Waste Department at (606) 432-6245, or they can call the emergency operations center at, (606) 432-0210, and they will transfer their call to solid waste, a boom truck will pick up the items a no charge,” Jones said. “Patience is the keyword as crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible but please just be patient.”