The 2022-24 Biennial Highway Construction Plan, which is currently awaiting Gov. Andy Beshear’s signature, could provide Pike County with an estimated $18 million in state road
funding over the next two fiscal years.
House Bill 242 would set out the 2022-24 Biennial Highway Construction Plan and declare an emergency. The plan details the estimated road funding that each county will receive from the state for a variety of state highway projects, with the funding amounts being based on estimates from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The bill was approved by the General Assembly on March 30, and it currently awaits Beshear’s signature, as of press time April 11.
“The General Assembly acknowledges that the project authorizations contained within this act are based on the Transportation Cabinet’s estimates,” according to the bill. “The Transportation Cabinet shall have the authority to expend funds necessary to complete the projects as authorized in this act, amended only by variations dictated by bid or unforeseen circumstances.”
Pike County would receive more than an estimated $18 million in total over the next two fiscal years for its state highway projects — $97,000 for fiscal year 2022, $6.331 million for fiscal year 2023 and $11.624 million for fiscal year 2024.
The following projects are detailed in the plan for Pike County:
• Mitigate or eliminate rockfall hazards and improve roadway for better flow and efficiency in order to handle the expected congestion arising from events at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, from Bill King Road to U.S. 119;
• Improve Route 194 from the U.S. 119 ramp near Smith Farms Bottom to near Deskins Branch Culvert;
• Surfacing from Pikeville to the Virginia state line; U.S. 460/Route 80 from Route 195 to Dunleary Hollow;
• Route 199 spot improvement; relocate portions of Route 199 along Old Norfolk Southern Railroad Bed at Stone;
• Improve safety and reduce congestion at the U.S. 460 and Route 1460 intersection;
• Planning study to evaluate replacing the Old Nolan Toll Bridge at Route 292, just southwest of the Route 198 intersection;
• Install guardrails along Routes 194, 122, 611 and 1441 in Pike County;
• Improve connectivity between Thompson Road and U.S. 23 at Stonecoal; and
• Four bridge projects in Pike County, which include Route 1426 at Bent Branch, Route 610 at Shelby Creek, Route 1441 at Raccoon Creek and Gin Fork at Left Fork, Brush Fork and Johns Creek.
Pike County Road Supervisor Fabian Little said that he and other county officials provided suggestions to the state Transportation Cabinet on where they believed the money would be best used, but ultimately, the decisions on where the money would be allocated in the plan came down to the state Transportation Cabinet. Little also clarified that these would not be not the only road projects to take place in Pike County from 2022 to 2024, if the bill is signed by the governor and enacted.
Regarding the plan, Little said that, although he thought more funding could have been allocated to resurfacing some areas of local state routes in the county, he was still pleasantly surprised by how much money Pike County would receive and the variety of projects that would be funded.
“I really think that the report is actually pretty fair. I was kind of tickled when I’d seen it,” Little said. “It gave back quite a bit to the county, I feel. They didn’t necessarily focus everything on their state roads. They gave back some to the county. … From everything that I’ve read and I’ve seen out of this, I think it’s very fair.”