Pike County Property Valuation Administrator Lonnie Osborne said Feb. 28 he had submitted his resignation marking his last day after more than two decades in office.
Osborne, who filed for re-election, but withdrew his filing, told the News-Express that he was originally going to retire March 30, but decided to resign on Feb. 28 due to retirement guidelines.
Osborne said that, after 23 years, “it’s just time,” but also added that the biggest reason for his resignation was family health issues.
Currently, the PVA for the next four years will be decided in Pike County’s Democratic primary, with Kevin Auton facing off against Cullen R. Hall.
Osborne said on Feb. 28 that he believes that the responsibility for making an appointment to the office falls to Gov. Andy Beshear.