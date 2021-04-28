In another sign of life returning to normal, Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones announced the reopening of the county’s community centers during the April 20 meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court.
The court unanimously approved a motion by Jones to reopen the centers beginning May 1, but Jones said there are other issues with which the county must deal in regards to the community centers.
“One of the issues we identified when we came into office and we asked our staff to give us some numbers,” Jones said. “How much does it cost us to run these community centers a year and how much money do they generate/“
Jones said community centers are not a service typically run by the county governments.
“Community centers are something that you don’t have in very many counties,” Jones explained. “When they were built with coal severance tax funds, no money was set aside to repair them, keep them up and it costs money to run them.”
Jones said the insurance, power, water, cleaning and maintenance are very costly.
“We are losing $146,000 a year on the community centers,” Jones said. “Presently we’re charging $50 for a half day rental, $100 for a full day rental.”
The community centers were closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but they still had to be maintained, he said.
“In addition to my motion to reopen the community centers, I would move that there be a $200 per day rental fee, non-refundable,” Jones said. “$50 a day does not cover the expenses to keep it up.
“We cannot continue to bleed $146,000 almost $150,000 a year in taxpayers money to subsidize something that not a lot of people use,” Jones said. “So it would be my motion that it be a flat fee of $200 a day because right now there is no way we can clean and sanitize these buildings between half day rentals.”
Jones said COVID-19 made it clear how costly the centers are.
“This wasn’t an issue until the pandemic,” Jones explained. “These community centers have to pay for themselves.”
