In the aftermath of the devastating tornado outbreak that struck western Kentucky Dec. 10 and 11, the RAVE alert system was discussed during the Dec. 21 Pike County fiscal court meeting.
Following a presentation to the court on the county’s response for assistance to the stricken area of the state, Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones asked Pike County Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett what steps can Pike Countians take to prepare for a catastrophic event like what happened in western Kentucky.
“We need to make sure the people will understand the need to sign up for RAVE or have a weather alert radio,” Tackett said. “The court authorized an application for a grant to purchase weather alert radios but we were denied due to a lack of funding.
“However, with this disaster in western Kentucky, there will be a new pot of money for mitigations,” Tackett said.
“We have to have some help from the federal government to make sure our county is prepared,” Jones said. “If it can happen in Marshall and Graves counties, it can happen in Pike County.”
Tackett reminded the court that tornadoes have hit Pike County in the past.
“We’ve had two tornadoes touch down in Pike County,” Tackett said. “One happened in 1998 and the other one in 2009.”
Tackett explained that his office has done some programs and stories with various media outlets to urge people to sign up for the RAVE alert system.
“One of the things we could do is some public service announcements paid for by American Relief Plan (ARP) money to encourage people to sign up,” potential problems.”
Tackett said there are currently 3,200 people who have signed up for the RAVE alert system.
Deputy Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson reminded the court that there is no fee to citizens to sign up.
“It doesn’t cost the people anything to sign up,” Jackson said. “Just a little bit of time getting your information put in and that information is not shared with anyone, it stays within the system.”
In an earlier interview with the News-Express regarding his impending retirement, Tackett urged people to sign up and explained how the RAVE system works.
“The RAVE alert system can be a life saver for families,” Tackett said. “They can get their weather warnings such as flash flood warnings, tornado warnings and such.”
Tackett said the RAVE system isn’t just for weather alerts but can send out information if there is a civil emergency or hazardous material situation.
“All you have to do is go to Smart911.com and sign up,” Tackett said. “You don’t have to answer certain questions if you don’t want to but it does need certain information like your 911 address.”
Tackett explained that the way the system works is it sends out warnings or information that is pertinent for a particular area. For example, if a tanker truck carrying hazardous material wrecks, people in close proximity will receive the alert as it won’t be necessary to alert people on the other side of the county.
“Another aspect of the RAVE system is if you have a family member who is on oxygen or is confined to bed, there are places to put that information in as well,” Tackett explained. “So, during disasters or flash floods and such, we can pull the map and see who needs different things or what kind of medical problems there are in a family, and we can dispatch the appropriate responders to those residences to check on them.”
Tackett reminded people can also go to the Pike County Emergency Management Facebook page, click on the blue icon and can sign up there too for the RAVE alert system.
“Remember, it just takes a few minutes, it’s free and it may save your life,” Tackett said.