When Pike County’s oldest living veteran, former Cpl. Marvin Thacker, enlisted for service in the U.S. Army during World War II in 1942, he didn’t think twice about the decision.
Marvin, now 97, of Greasy Creek Road, was 17 years old when he enlisted into the U.S. Army with a few of his friends, including Pfc. Hillard Thacker and Pfc. Ruey Gillispie, who was also his cousin. Marvin served in the Coast Artillery, which later became the Field Artillery, in the 103rd Division of the 1st and 9th Army.
“They attacked Pearl Harbor, the United States was in the war and I just went and joined,” Marvin said. “I went in before I was supposed to.”
At the time, Marvin was an orphan. He was the eldest of seven children, and his mother died in childbirth when he was about 11 years old. He also had seven older step-siblings who were born to his father’s first wife, who also died in childbirth. When Marvin was about 12 years old, his father died, causing him and his siblings to eventually part ways and forge their own paths.
During the war, Marvin served overseas in Europe, and he fought in five campaigns across Europe, which included D-Day and the Normandy Campaign, the Ardennes-Alsace Campaign (the Battle of the Bulge) and the Siegfried Line Campaign. Marvin was tasked with being one of 14 men who operated the M115 203 mm howitzer — also known as the M115 8-inch howitzer, a type of field gun — during battles.
“It didn’t seem to bother me as much it bothered the older ones,” he said,
regarding combat.
Throughout his three years of service (1942-45), Marvin was never physically wounded. However, he lost part of his hearing from operating the gun because he couldn’t use the earplugs that the Army offered them, since he needed to listen for orders during combat.
Marvin said that, during two of the three winters he served, he had to sleep outside on the ground in or near combat zones. One of the winters he had to sleep outside included the winter of 1941-42, which was the coldest European winter of the 20th century. Marvin also recalled a grim moment of his service, where he had to sleep near a soldier’s dead body, which was difficult for him.
“Sometimes it went bad, and sometimes it was awful,” Marvin said. “One winter, in the combat, I slept on the ground with a blanket. Sometimes, I slept down in the ground in a fox hole to protect against the bullets and shells. One winter, I slept the entire winter underground in a fox hole. … It was just something you got used to.”
However, despite the challenges, Marvin said he found a home in the Army during those three years.
“There was something different every time,” he said. “Sometimes, I felt like the Army was my home.”
During his service, Marvin also received 13 medals, which are now displayed on the wall of his living room. The medals were awarded for the following reasons: WWII military service; European African Middle East Campaign (five battle stars); French Croix de Guerre (awarded to the soldiers for liberating France), European African Middle East Campaign (silver star); Battle of the Bulge; Army of Occupied Germany; U.S. Army commemorative; American Campaign; two medals for good conduct; European Expedition Service; Meritorious Unit Citation; and combat service. He also received “marksman” and “sharpshooter” pins.
Marvin and his friends, Hillard and Gillispie, all survived the war, and they kept in touch for many years.
Upon returning home, Marvin met Pike County native Madlin Adkins, who lived up the road from him, and they got married when she turned 18 years old. They moved from Pike County to cities in Ohio and Michigan, where he worked in different car factory assembly lines. However, their city life ended after a couple years, and they returned to Greasy Creek Road in Pike County.
Together, they were married for 58 years. Marvin worked as a carpenter, among other jobs, and he built the house that he and his wife lived in, until she died more than a decade ago. They had four children, two sons and two daughters.
Stephen Thacker and Charlotte Hall, two of his children, said that their father didn’t speak about the war for many years. Then, as Hall’s children grew older, he began to open up about his experiences during the war. Hall said that her father’s war stories, as well as the story of his life, have really impacted her.
“He’s my hero,” Hall said. “I can’t imagine all that he went through and what it must have been like, to be an orphan and not have anywhere to go.”
Stephen said that Marvin is part of a “generation that we’ll never have again,” and he was proud of him for all that he went through.
“He did his great American patriotic duty,” he said.
Marvin faced other challenges in his life, including suffering from a heart attack about a decade ago, being diagnosed with cancer about 20 years ago, and losing his wife and his eldest son. However, despite those challenges, Marvin said that the war was his greatest challenge, as well as one of his greatest accomplishments, and it means a lot to him to be a veteran.
“My greatest achievement was getting out of it safe,” Marvin said, referring to the war. “I would do the same thing again.”