Pike County recently saw its highest single week and month of newly-reported COVID-19 cases, according to the Pike County Health Department.
As of presstime Jan. 4, Pike County’s total number of cases was 3,297, with 1,006 of those being active cases, and 2,258 people were considered recovered. The number of recovered patients is expected to increase. 33 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far.
Over the last seven days, from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3, the PCHD reported 366 new cases of COVID-19. Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that 366 cases is the highest number of newly reported cases the county has seen in a single week.
“That reflects, when you normalize the data for a daily average to 100,000 population, that’s 90 cases,” Riley said. “The seven-day raw average is 52.3 so if you look our weekly rate of incidents, that’s the highest week we’ve had to date. We hit about 300 around Thanksgiving, but 366 is, by far, the greatest number of cases we’ve had in a single week.”
Pike County also saw its highest single month of new cases in December, with 1,273 new cases reported to the PCHD. Before that, 908 new cases were reported in November, and 560 new cases were reported in October.
“This is what exponential growth looks like, when you look at October to November, to December,” Riley said. “October to November showed a 60 percent growth, and we showed a 40 percent growth in December, in comparison to November. I was hoping that we were going to, at the very least, not exceed 900 cases so that we wouldn’t show continued growth, but we did.”
Additionally, as of Jan. 3, there were 67 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, with 42 of those patients being Pike County residents. Of the 67 total patients, 23 are in the ICU, with nine of those 23 patients on ventilators.
Riley said that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has slightly increased.
“My concern is, 366 cases, if that continues and we don’t very quickly see a decline, we’re going to see an increase in hospitalizations,” Riley said. “We’re going to see an increase in COVID patients and COVID patients that require ICU and ventilation.”
Regarding the ongoing vaccination plan, Riley said that the PCHD made significant progress on vaccinating the first responder community for Phase 1a of the state’s vaccination plan, while Pikeville Medical Center and Tug Valley ARH are vaccinating their personnel and the healthcare communities. At the federal level, Walgreens and CVS are currently scheduling and administering vaccinations to populations in long-term care facilities.
The vaccination phases dictate which specific populations of the public will receive the COVID-19 vaccination at a time. The phases are determined by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Kentucky Department for Public Health has drafted the state’s vaccination plan based on ACIP’s guidelines and recommendations.
“When (ACIP) made their decisions and their recommendations for the phases, there’s a two-sided approach that are equal importance,” Riley said. “One side of the rationale for the recommendations is preservation of life. Equally important on the other side of the scale is maintaining societal function.”
Phase 1a includes hospital personnel, long-term care facilities and emergency and non-emergency healthcare workers, which includes orthodontists, dentists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, internal medicine doctors, family planning doctors and community health clinics, etc.
After these populations have been inoculated, she said, they will move on to the next phase, Phase 1b, which is expected to start as early as Feb. 1, 2021.
Phase 1b will include people 70 or older, people with co-morbidities and K-12 school personnel. PMC and Tug Valley ARH will administer vaccinations to people 70 or older and people with co-morbidities, while the PCHD will administer vaccines to school personnel.
“After those communities are exhausted, we will address frontline essential,” Riley said. “I’m very hopeful that we will be able to address those populations in just a number of weeks.”
The local COVID-19 data is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For more information on the state’s vaccination plan, visit the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov. For more information about Pike County’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500.
