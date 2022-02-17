The Pike County Schools Board of Education held a public discussion during its meeting on Feb. 17 and announced that, by next week, wearing masks in the school buildings will be optional for students and staff.
Superintendent Reed Adkins said that the district has already ordered N95 masks and will have them available for students and staff who want to wear them. Once the district receives those ordered masks — which Adkins said could be by Wednesday, Feb. 23 — the district will then make masks optional for the district within the school buildings. However, masks are still required to be worn on school buses, per federal mandate.
