The Pike County School District has released more information regarding the COVID-19 safety guidelines and recommendations that the district plans to follow this upcoming school year to protect against COVID-19.
Superintendent Reed Adkins said that the district will abide by all guidance and recommendations from the Kentucky Department of Education, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office and local health officials as they reopen this upcoming school year.
He added that he and other district officials also met with a variety of stakeholders, like teachers, principals, administrators, parents and other district staff members, in order to plan for the district’s reopening this year. However, he emphasized that this is a fluid situation and the district’s guidance could shift or change in the future.
“You’re always going to have people who see things a little bit differently and people who will agree or disagree, but we talked to a lot of different stakeholders to make this decision,” Adkins said. “We tried to make the best decision for our school district.”
Regarding masking, Adkins said that it will be optional for people to wear masks inside the schools, but he added that it will be highly recommended for unvaccinated individuals to wear masks. However, masks will be required on school buses. Any communicated mask requirements apply to all employees, students in kindergarten through 12th grade, regardless of immunization status, with the exception of those who have a medical exemption, according to the district.
Regarding social distancing, the district stated that school leaders will plan for physical distancing to the greatest extent possible. Recommendations include maintaining at least three feet of separation per student in classrooms. To reduce the potential for exposure, the district has recommended that students should remain in cohorts as much as possible in classrooms, groupings and cafeterias. A cohort may include an entire classroom or groups of children within the classroom.
Instructors are also recommended to arrange desks and tables in such a way that maximizes physical distancing and have all students face the same direction when possible.
For contact tracing, the district stated that school staff will maintain seating charts for every classroom to assist with contact tracing and identification of close contacts in the event of a positive virus case. Seating charts are also expected to be kept on buses in the case of a positive case.
In addition, the district provided guidance on how they plan to have lunches in cafeterias.
“School leaders will plan for lunches to be served in the cafeteria, and the expectation is that students will be going through cafeteria lines,” according to the district. “Students should be physically distanced to the greatest extent possible and are not required to face the same direction when seated in the cafeteria. These recommendations will be flexible depending on guidance from the Governor’s office, the CDC, KDE and the local health department.”
The first day of school for staff is Monday, Aug. 9, and the first day of school for students is Thursday, Aug. 12.
Adkins said that students will have access to virtual learning tools if they choose to attend in-person this year. However, high school students in the district who do not wish to return in-person can still apply for and enroll in Pike County’s Virtual Learning Academy, which is the district’s virtual learning option. For additional information, call, (606)433-9200, or call the office of your local Pike County high school.