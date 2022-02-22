The Pike County Schools Board of Education held a public discussion with district parents and staff during its Feb. 17 meeting and announced a change in the district’s masking policy that is expected to take place later this week.
At the Feb. 17 meeting, board members shared their thoughts on the district’s current masking policy, which requires that everyone should wear a mask upon entry into the district’s school buildings. This discussion came the same week that Pikeville Independent Schools announced that, starting Feb. 28, masking would be optional in the school buildings, with some exceptions, such as on school buses, where they will continue to be required.
Dist. 3 Board Member Dewayne Abshire spoke first during the discussion, saying that he believed everyone was entitled to their respective viewpoints on wearing masks. However, he said, he thought that the policy should change to being optional, not mandatory, for the district.
“I know everyone has an opinion on masks, and I’m not saying, ‘You’re right, or, ‘You’re wrong,’” Abshire said. “My opinion is, don’t take it away if people want to wear them, but don’t make people wear them that don’t.”
Dist. 2 Board Member Stephany Lowe agreed with Abshire, saying that she was worried about how the masks would affect the younger kids who were learning how to read. Board members Nee Jackson and Heavy Blankenship also agreed with Lowe and Abshire.
“It’s hard when you’re trying to learn how to read when you can’t see the teacher’s expressions, and they can’t see your expressions,” Lowe said. “That’s what weighs on me more than anything, is the impact it has on the younger kids.”
Abshire and Lowe both agreed, though, that their opinions were not intended to criticize anyone who still wanted to wear masks. They said that they believed anyone who still wanted to wear masks should have the option to do so.
Superintendent Reed Adkins said that the district has already ordered N95 masks and will have them available for students and staff who want to wear them. Once the district receives those ordered masks — which Adkins said could be by Wednesday, Feb. 23 — the district will then make masks optional for the district within the school buildings. However, masks are still required to be worn on school buses, per federal mandate.
“We don’t want to infringe on the ones who want to wear a mask, but we’ve been having serious conversations, and we have for the last month, about whether or not we should continue requiring masks, as opposed to making it optional,” Adkins said.
Adkins said that officials started discussing the possibility of updating the masking policy because of the lowered positivity rate in the county. According to Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website, Pike County’s positivity rate has lowered to an average number of daily COVID-19 cases of 60.2 cases per 100,000 population, which is still considered in the “red” zone on the state’s Current Incidence Rate Map. All counties in Eastern Kentucky are still considered high-risk and in the “red” zone on the state’s Current Incidence Rate Map, as of Feb. 18.
In addition, Pike County’s number of weekly reported cases has declined over the past few weeks, from 1,088 total cases reported during the week of Jan. 24 (the peak of the Omicron variant surge), to 863 weekly cases reported during the week of Jan. 31, to 838 cases reported during the week of Feb. 7.
Adkins also mentioned how Gov. Andy Beshear said that he anticipates all Kentucky counties trending out of the “red” zone by the middle of March at the rate by which cases are decreasing.
“We’re trending in the right direction, and that’s the reason why I feel like it’s okay at this time to lean toward making them optional,” Adkins said.