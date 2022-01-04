Two Pike County schools received minimal damage from the flash flooding this past weekend, and district officials said they plan for students to return to classes on
Wednesday, Jan. 5, this week.
Superintendent Reed Adkins said that the only schools in the Pike County School District that were damaged by the flash flooding over the New Year’s weekend included Johns Creek Elementary School and Bevins Elementary School. At Johns Creek Elementary, he said, there was flood damage underneath the gymnasium and the school’s old cafeteria, and the Bevins Elementary building received some flooding in its basement and the area where the school’s Headstart program meets.
Adkins said that the district hired cleaning and maintenance crews to clean and sterilize the schools, and he said on Jan. 3 that they had already made significant progress.
“The only area that really needs some repair is the room that’s used for the Bevins Headstart program, so those students will not return until next Monday (Jan. 10), but the rest of the county plans to go back on Wednesday (Jan. 5), barring any unforeseen circumstances,” Adkins said.
He also shared a message for the students and families in the district, as well as the crews who cleaned the schools after the flooding took place.
“I hope that our families and our kids are safe from the flooding,” Adkins said. “I’d also like to thank our maintenance crews and cleanup crews. They’ve worked tirelessly to make sure our schools are clean and sanitized.”