The Pike County Schools District is preparing to make a big move thanks to recently-passed legislation that will fund the replacement of the Millard Area Technology Center.
Pike Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins announced May 2 that HB 1, which was passed by the legislature, will fund the replacement of the school with $14.6 million.
Adkins said the district will benefit greatly from the funding and will expand healthcare learning opportunities.
“We are grateful for these funds,” Adkins said. “Our primary concentration with these funds is to build a new facility and our primary focus will be medical training opportunities because there are so many medical jobs here for our students in Eastern, Kentucky.
“I’m just extremely appreciative of our General Assembly and their recognition of the need for Vocational studies in Eastern Kentucky,” Adkins said.
Millard ATC Principal Gary Roberts said the need for replacement is great.
“It is the oldest ATC in the state,” he said. “The building was built in 1960.”
Roberts said the school serves an important purpose in the community.
“The Millard Vocational Center teaches trades worth investing in,” he said. “Students love to learn; our teachers love to teach. It’s going to be even better.”
The funds will be available beginning July 1.