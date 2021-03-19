With the help of recent CARES Act funding, the Pike County School District is working to close potential gaps in instruction for students that may have been caused by the change in learning during the first pandemic year.
The district has received $160,000 in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) in order to help address potential gaps in their students’ education, which may have been affected by losing time in-person in the classroom during the first pandemic year. With this funding, the site-based councils of each school — which each consist of parents, teachers and a principal — have created programs for the students in their building who may be falling behind and provide assistance or tutoring for them.
Superintendent Reed Adkins said that each school submitted a plan to district officials where they detailed areas of instruction that they have noticed students falling behind. In the plan, school officials provided the district with the ways in which they plan to use their funding to assist their students. He said every school’s plan for education recovery is different in order to fit the needs of their specific student bodies.
“We’re hoping that it will enhance and hopefully close a gap that may have been created through loss of time in the classroom,” Adkins said.
Officials have allocated $100,000 to the district’s elementary and middle schools and $60,000 to the district’s high schools in order to distribute the funding among the schools, with each school receiving an amount based on pupil enrollment.
“At the high school level, we’re using it as credit recovery for those kids who have failed classes,” Adkins said. “At the middle school and elementary school level, we’re using it as an enhancement for reading and math for those kids who may have fallen behind, but even the kids who haven’t fallen behind are going to be given the opportunity at the elementary and middle school level to attend that summer school and hopefully get better in the classroom.”
Mullins School is the second-largest elementary school in the district, and Principal Gary Fields said that they have noticed a need for this additional instruction. Although they have seen success with virtual learning for many of their students, he said, school officials have also noticed students who have fallen behind because they require more face-to-face instruction and assistance from their teachers in a traditional classroom setting.
“The program we put in place works, but for some students, you can’t replace face-to-face learning,” Fields said. “We have seen some loss of learning based on our data. The number of students we have identified as not on grade level is the largest we’ve ever seen.”
His school’s plan to address loss of learning consists of several parts. First, on Monday, March 15, they started in-school and after-school tutoring sessions for struggling students. Fields said that 38 students stayed after school for tutoring sessions on March 15, and 35 students stayed after school on March 16. He said they also saw 16 students receive in-school tutoring on March 16.
“The big thing for the in-school tutoring is that that’s students we’ve identified that don’t have a transportation after school,” Fields said. “They didn’t have someone who could maybe come get them if they stayed until 4:30 p.m. so we’re really targeting those kids while they’re in the building, and then those who have transportation, we’re doing after-school tutoring with them.”
Fields said, though, that they have worked to accommodate students who have been requested by their parents to receive after-school tutoring but who have difficulties with getting transportation after school. He said they have several bus drivers who have agreed to return to school upon finishing their after-school bus routes in order to pick up and drive home any students who receive after-school tutoring and need transportation.
“No one will be turned away for tutoring if they want it,” Fields said. “We’ve just tried to think of every possible scenario for our kids — whether it’s in school, after school — and what we can do to close that gap.”
Another part of the school’s plan is a nine-day summer tutoring program that will take place starting May 25, the day after the last day of school which is currently set for May 24. During each day of the program, the students will attend school for three or four hours, with food being provided by the district’s food service program.
Fields said that they have determined which students may need additional assistance by gathering data through MAP (Measure of Academic Progress) testing and common assessments conducted by the students’ teachers. He said that they hope they can close educational gaps for their students throughout the rest of the school year with their in-school and after-school tutoring programs in order to help reduce the number of students who need summer school.
“Our hope initially with the tutoring and after-school tutoring is, by the first of May, that our tutoring, in school and after school, will have closed that gap for a high number of students that have participated, and we won’t have as many needing summer school,” Fields said. “If we’re seeing 100 kids a week in tutoring and after-school tutoring, we’re hoping that those students will have closed that gap by May, and that will reduce that number of students needing summer school or even possible retention.”
