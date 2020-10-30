Pike County has reached 945 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, as of presstime Oct. 29, and the week of Oct. 19 broke the county’s record for the highest-ever week of newly reported cases.
Of the county’s total cases, 251 are considered active, four people have died from the virus so far and 690 patients are considered “recovered.”
This data provided is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
During the week of Oct. 19, Pike County saw its highest-ever week of newly reported COVID-19 cases, with the Pike County Health Department reporting 181 total new cases in a single week. This comes after 121 new cases of the virus were reported during the week of Oct. 12-18 and 105 cases were reported Oct. 5-11.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley urged all Pike County residents to continue taking all necessary precautions in order to slow the spread of the virus and to protect themselves and others. She urged people to always wear a mask when interacting with others, social distance and wash their hands — or Cover, Clean, Contain, which are three of the county’s 5-C plan.
“Stay at home if you’re sick, take advantage of local testing opportunities which are widely available and cooperate with Public Health when we’re contacting you regarding exposure and test outcomes,” Riley said.
For more information about the county’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500.
Symptoms and testing
Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the state’s official COVID-19 website, testing in Pike County can be found at:
• Shelby Valley Clinic (178 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Community Health Center (50 Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Medical Center (231 Hibbard Street, Pikeville)
• East Kentucky After Hours Clinic (255 Church Street, Suite 102B, Pikeville)
• Ramey Family Practice (10363 Regina Belcher Hwy, Elkhorn City)
• HomePlace Clinic (118 River Drive, Pikeville)
• HomePlace Clinic (26229 U.S. Hwy 119 North, Belfry)
• First Care Clinic (115 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Pikeville)
Contact each location for specific hours and appointment scheduling.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.
According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.