Over the past two weeks, Pike County and the state of Kentucky saw record-breaking numbers of newly reported COVID-19 cases, and the county moved back to the red level on the Kentucky Incidence Rate Map on Oct. 25.
Pike sees spike in new cases, PCHD issues blanket statement
During the week of Oct. 12-18, Pike County saw its highest-ever week of newly reported COVID-19 cases, with the Pike County Health Department reporting 120 new cases in a single week. This comes after 104 new cases of the virus were reported during the week of Oct. 5-11, and 66 cases being reported during the week of Sept. 28-Oct.4.
As of presstime Oct. 26, the county’s total number of cases is 872, with 217 cases being considered active. 651 patients are considered recovered from the virus, and four people have died so far. 10 Pike County residents are currently hospitalized, which is an increase of one hospitalization since PCHD’s last update given on Oct. 23.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that the current main factor driving the county’s cases are outbreaks of the virus in two county skilled nursing facilities.
“One of the unfortunate factors that’s driving our numbers is in the community at this time are two skilled nursing facility outbreaks,” Riley said, though details have not been released yet on which facilities have seen outbreaks. “Hospitalizations are up, and now our most vulnerable are at risk.”
The PCHD also issued a blanket statement on Oct. 24 regarding exposure to COVID-19 at a local church in McCarr. Anyone who has questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the PCHD.
“If you are a member or attended church at the Faith Mission Church in McCarr, Kentucky, on Oct. 18, or if you attended the large gathering after services on Oct. 18, you are at-risk for exposure for COVID-19,” Riley said in the statement. “Please have heightened awareness and ensure that you seek testing, if you present with symptoms. As a reminder for those individuals, heightened awareness means social distance, wear your mask, stay at home, again, if you have any symptoms.”
On Oct. 25, Pike County moved to the red level on the Kentucky Incident Rate Map. The map is used by the Kentucky Department for Public Health to determine the spread of COVID-19 in each county, and red means that the level of spread in the county is critical, with more than 25 cases per 100,000 people. Six other Eastern Kentucky counties were in the red level, including Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Martin and Perry.
Riley said that Public Health monitors hospitalizations, hospital capacity, ICU and ventilator occupancy in order to ensure that the healthcare system is not being overwhelmed, and as cases spike, there is more of a chance of that happening.
Therefore, she urged all Pike County residents to continue taking all necessary precautions in order to slow the spread of the virus and to protect themselves and others. She urged people to always wear a mask when interacting with others, social distance and wash their hands — or Cover, Clean, Contain, which are three of the county’s 5-C plan.
“Stay at home if you’re sick, take advantage of local testing opportunities which are widely available and cooperate with Public Health when we’re contacting you regarding exposure and test outcomes,” Riley said.
For more information about the county’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500.
State sees record week of new cases, travel advisory expands to more states
Kentucky saw a record number of newly reported cases in the last week, with 9,335 positive cases of COVID-19 being reported during the week of Oct. 19. This comes after there were 7,675 new cases reported during the week of Oct. 5-11, which was the state’s previously highest-ever week of new cases.
As of Oct. 25, Beshear reported 96,942 total cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, with 1,462 new cases being reported that day. There were three new deaths reported by Beshear on Oct. 25, making 1,407 Kentuckians who have died from the virus so far. He said in a statement that this was the highest number of new cases to be reported on a Sunday.
“Since March 6, Kentuckians have been fighting COVID-19, yet we are facing the highest number of cases ever reported on a Sunday, and the highest week of new cases. We must do better. We all know the steps we need to take to stop the spread of this virus: wear a facial covering, wash your hands, stay six feet apart and limit gatherings and travel. Let’s all do these simple things to protect each other.”
The counties with the most positive cases, as of Oct. 25, are Jefferson, Elliott, Kenton, Fayette, Warren, Bullitt and Shelby.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health has expanded its ongoing travel advisory to more states that are reporting positivity testing rates of equal to or greater than 15 percent-of COVID-19 testing. DPH recommends that Kentuckians who travel to those states self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving home. This quarantine guidance applies to all leisure travel.
DPH expanded the travel advisory to include South Dakota (39.87 percent rate), Idaho (33.48 percent), Wyoming (29.02 percent), Iowa (24.97 percent), Alabama (24.05 percent), Nebraska (20.78 percent), Kansas (19.85 percent), Nevada (19.19 percent), Utah (18.22 percent), Wisconsin (15.96 percent) and Florida (10.25 percent).
Although Florida’s positive testing rate is 10.25 percent, DPH stated that there is a “higher risk of contracting COVID-19 in Florida due to the removal of public health restrictions.” Therefore, a 14-day self-quarantine is recommended after travel to Florida.
“During this pandemic, non-essential travel, both for pleasure and work, is strongly discouraged,” DPH stated on Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.
For more information on the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
Symptoms and testing
Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the state’s official COVID-19 website, testing in Pike County can be found at:
• Shelby Valley Clinic (178 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Community Health Center (50 Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Medical Center (231 Hibbard Street, Pikeville)
• East Kentucky After Hours Clinic (255 Church Street, Suite 102B, Pikeville)
• Ramey Family Practice (10363 Regina Belcher Hwy, Elkhorn City)
• HomePlace Clinic (118 River Drive, Pikeville)
• HomePlace Clinic (26229 U.S. Hwy 119 North, Belfry)
• First Care Clinic (115 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Pikeville)
Contact each location for specific hours and appointment scheduling.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.
According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.
