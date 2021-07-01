After being closed for more than a year, Pike County’s senior citizens centers are preparing to reopen, though three centers closed last year for various reasons will remain closed.
Community Services Director Diane Thacker told the Pike County Fiscal Court during a June 18 special meeting that the Pike Senior Citizens Board has decided to reopen most of the county’s centers that were closed last year due to COVID-19.
However, she said, two centers closed due to low usage — at Phelps and Marrowbone — will not be reopening.
“The centers that were closed, they were low with their service reports, their numbers,” she said, adding there were three senior citizens centers in the same district, with a fourth “really close.”
Despite the closures, Thacker said, the organization continues to serve communities.
“No one has missed a home delivered meal,” she said.
At its last meeting, Thacker said, the Senior Citizens Board voted to reopen its remaining centers in Pike County by July 6.
“All of them are going to be ready July 6 except for Kimper, she said. “We can’t find anybody who wants to work.
“If we don’t open the Kimper Center up to bring the seniors back in right now ... the director is going to cook and deliver the meals both,” she said. “And Belfry is going to help them.”
No masks will be required to be worn of those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Unvaccinated staff members, Thacker said, will required to wear masks.
Pikeville’s center will be serving four days a week, temporarily working out of the center at Shelby Valley, Shelby Valley will be open three days a week, Elkhorn City’s center will be open four days a week, while Blackberry/McCarr and Kimper will both be open three days a week and Belfry’s center will be open five days a week.
“Nothing has changed with our services and our days of operation since we closed last March,” Thacker said.
Also remaining closed will be Pikeville, which was closed last year after structural cracks began forming. Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said during the June 25 meeting that the county cannot afford to make the needed repairs to Pikeville center and will need a new location — something that may prove difficult.
“I’m concerned we’re not going to be able to find a location without the City of Pikeville stepping in,” he said.