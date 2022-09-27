A Pike County teacher was recognized by the Kentucky Music Education Association (KMEA) this month as the District 9 High School Teacher of the Year.
Mark Hopkins, band director at Shelby Valley High School (SVHS) and Valley Elementary School, said he was humbled and flattered when he found out he had won this prestigious award.
Throughout his 13 years of teaching, Hopkins said, he has been recognized a total of four times by the KMEA, including this award.
“I’m humbled by it that my colleagues would nominate me,” said Hopkins. “Especially repeat times.”
For Hopkins to win the award, he said, a fellow colleague had to nominate him at the KMEA District 9 conference. The nomination had to then be seconded by another colleague and finally voted on by the other teachers in the district.
According to the KMEA website, Pike County is part of district 9, which also includes: Knott, Floyd, Letcher, Perry, Leslie, Martin, Magoffin, Breathitt and Johnson counties.
From here, Hopkins said, the KMEA will hold another conference in Louisville where they will vote on Teacher of the Year at the state level. There are 12 districts in the state of Kentucky.
Hopkins said he has thoroughly enjoyed his time teaching band and he has learned valuable lessons along the way.
When he began teaching, Hopkins said, a colleague gave him some advice that he still follows to this day: Learn to pick your battles.
Throughout his career, as he learned which battles were worth fighting and which ones to let go, Hopkins said, he was also taught the value in having patience and understanding.
Hopkins said 13 years in the classroom has shown him that children learn in many different ways.
“There’s different learning styles,” said Hopkins. “The same concept has to be taught in different ways to reach all the kids.”
This is why, Hopkins said, he has multiple teaching philosophies.
Hopkins teaches music to children of all ages, he said, being band director at both Shelby Valley High School and Valley Elementary School.
He begins his day with middle school band, Hopkins said, then he moves to kindergarten, then to fifth grade choir and finally to the high school.
“My day is just totally different,” Hopkins said. “I go from seeing five-year-olds to 18-year-olds in a matter of 10 minutes across the parking lot.”
He went on to say, “it’s different, but it is so much fun.”
Hopkins said teaching band is different because it is a class students choose to be in. The band room is a second home to a lot of kids, he said, and he tries to make it a safe place for students.
He felt this sense of safety and belonging when he joined band at Virgie Middle School, Hopkins said. He was a transfer student and although he did not start with the band and Band Director Jennifer Bowling allowed him to join.
She didn’t have to allow him to come on in the middle of the year, Hopkins said, and if she hadn’t let him join, it could have changed his entire life.
“She gave me a chance,” said Hopkins. “That’s why now, as a director, I try to give kids the same chance. Even in high school, if they want to join, I’m like, ‘sure, let’s give it a try.’”
Greg Napier, principal of SVHSl, said he is proud of Hopkins.
“I’m extremely proud of him,” Napier said. “I was proud of him when he was a student and I am proud of him now as the (KMEA) High School Teacher of the Year.”
Napier went on to say that we have a very music-rich community and many students have gone on to make a living in music.
Napier said he credits Hopkins for building the SVHS band up over his years there.
“He came in and worked hard and built (the band) back up,” said Napier. “I’m very proud of him. We have the best band in the Commonwealth.”
Hopkins said his plan for the future is to stay in the classroom, specifically at SVHS.
“As long as I’m teaching, I plan to stay right here,” said Hopkins. “I have no reason to leave, this is home.”