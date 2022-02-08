The Kentucky Fire Commission has awarded grants to fire departments across the state for personal protective equipment (PPE) and several Pike County fire departments will be receiving grants.
According to Randy Courtney, president of the Pike County Firefighters Association and chief at Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department, each of the departments selected will receive grants for four complete sets of bunker gear.
“This will outfit four firefighters in each of these departments from head to toe with brand new gear,” Courtney said. “Helmet, coat, pants, gloves and boots.
“Just to outfit a single firefighter with this gear costs anywhere between $3,000 to $3,500 depending on which vendor is selected by the individual department,” Courtney explained. “So, you can see it’s expensive and for smaller volunteer departments, this grant is a lifeline.”
The departments apply by sending in their needs via an application to the Kentucky Fire Commission. The commission then views the needs and make their selections for the grants.
“This gear is dated,” Courtney said. “I mean the manufactured date is stamped into each piece and the gear meets state fire code requirements for 10 years and after 10 years, it has to be replaced.”
Courtney said for departments to participate in certain training exercises, the firefighter’s gear is inspected prior to the exercise and if it’s over 10 years old, they can’t participate.
“There are many regulations on firefighters and departments that the general public doesn’t realize,” Courtney said. “But it all comes down to the safety of the firefighter and that’s most important.”
According to a release from Douglas Stevens, public relations officer for the Pike County Firefighters Association the departments receiving grants include: Belfry, Phelps, City of Pikeville, Grapevine, Elkhorn City, Greasy Creek, Kimper, Johns Creek, Turkey Creek, Shelby Valley, Sycamore and Island Creek.